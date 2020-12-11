Advertisement

Authorities searching for two escaped Tennessee inmates

Authorities are searching for two inmates who escapes a West Tennessee prison Friday.
Robert Brown (RIGHT) and Christopher Osteen (LEFT) were confirmed missing after an emergency...
Robert Brown (RIGHT) and Christopher Osteen (LEFT) were confirmed missing after an emergency recount. (TDOC)(TDOC)
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Authorities are searching for two inmates who escaped a West Tennessee prison Friday.

WHBQ reported law enforcement discovered inmates Robert Lee Brown, 36, and Christopher Osteen, 34, were missing around 8:30 a.m. Friday from the Northwest Correctional Complex minimum security annex in Tiptonville.

“Security measures have been implemented and local law enforcement has been notified. Search efforts are underway and investigators are following active leads,” the Tennessee Department of Corrections said.

Brown of Putnam County is currently serving an 18-year sentence for Aggravated Rape. His sentence was set to expire in 2022. Osteen is serving an 8-year sentence for Burglary out of Madison County. His sentence was set to expire in 2023.

