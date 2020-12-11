Advertisement

Blount County family receives new home ahead of the holidays

Clayton Homes and Family Promise are partnering to provide transitional homes
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A family of five is getting a gift that is too big to fit under the tree—a new home!

James and Cheri will move into the home with their three children.

Clayton Homes and Family Promise are partnering together to create transitional homes for families needing some extra help within the Family Promise program.

“The time in transitional housing will allow them to get their life skills- saving their money and learning to balance a checkbook and budget. All of those important skills the family will need when they get out on their own, especially being this close to Christmas and the family seeing this for the first time right before the holidays is just a great feeling,” says Caroline Lamar, Executive Director at Family Promise of Blount County.

Even though James and Cheri’s family will stay here for just a little while this home will continue to help others in the future.

“This particular location is special to us because we know this house is gonna help several families in the future,” says Edgardo Horta, Clayton Homes of Alcoa Co-General Manager.

Clayton Homes and Family Promise have helped to provide families with transitional housing in places all over the country including North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

