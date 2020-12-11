Advertisement

Cooling the next few days. Ben Cathey follows the rain

Cold air is pushing our way, with on and off rain this weekend then a small change to snowfall.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After some late-season 60°+ days, we’re set for cooler weather and a few light rain showers over the weekend.

On the heels of two weak storms, frigid rain and a few lighter snow showers are here on Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Apart from some milky cirrus clouds heralding the next storm, it was a really nice day! Not too chilly this morning as we quickly climbed to the 50s and then the 60s. Basically every town or city locally – including Harlan and Crossville – cracked the 60° barrier!

Well, with clouds arriving in a hurry tonight, that warmth simply cannot last. We’re not too chilly Saturday morning but the mostly cloudy pattern has us just a bit cooler Saturday.

Rain is here but it’s increasingly looking weak and light late Saturday. We’re expecting just under half of the land area to get rain and it should uniformly be under a quarter-of-an-inch.

In your “I’m All Vol” forecast, The Volunteers are away in Nashville. The temps out there will be a bit warmer and there’s a very limited chance of rain before the game or into the first quarter. No big deal there, weather-wise.

Saturday Vols play in Nashville, at Vanderbilt
Saturday Vols play in Nashville, at Vanderbilt(WVLT)

Meanwhile Sunday should be roughly 5° colder than Saturday. Sunshine will aid us in feeling a little warmer but late-night rain injects even colder air.

LOOKING AHEAD

That rain will turn to a slushy, low-ratio snow early Monday. While the snow begins on the Cumberland Plateau first, the best snow totals should stay in the Smoky Mountains, especially at the highest peaks of the National Park.

Monday will be drizzly for the rest of us, and it’s a frigid rain. Not the prettiest day but dry weather is right behind this on Tuesday. After the one day break in the rain, yet another compact storm brings a rain-to-snow mix at higher terrain Wednesday.

Next Friday should be clear and cool.

Android Users
iPhone Users
Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

