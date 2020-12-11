Dolly Parton fragrance line set to release in 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Country music superstar Dolly Parton announced her plans to enter the beauty market in 2021.

Parton partnered with Edge Beauty to release the East Tennessee native’s fragrance collection in the spring.

Edge Beauty did not disclose details of the deal regarding pricing and distribution but said they’re “looking at a marketing mix that cascades from luxury to mass, but in essence, is offering a luxury product at a variety of price points.”

Parton said the collection will feature scents of all formats, including scents for hair, clothes, home and skin.

“Fragrance has always played a major role in my life — I wear my own combination of scents every day,” Parton said in a statement. “Developing my own brand and scent with Edge Beauty has been an amazing experience, and I am looking forward to becoming a big part of the fragrance community.”

