Dolly Parton saved the life of a cast member during filming of Netlix film

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cast member on the set of Dolly Parton’s holiday movie ‘Christmas on the Square’ revealed she was put in a dangerous situation and the country singer herself came to save the day.

In an interview with Inside Edition, 9-year-old Talia Hill, a dancer cast in the film said she was in the path of an oncoming vehicle on set when Parton pulled her out of the way.

“There was a vehicle moving, and I was walking, and then somebody grabbed me and pulled me back, and I looked up and it was Dolly Parton,” Hill said.

Hill said after the incident, Parton told her, “Well, I’m an angel, you know.” In the film, the East Tennessee native plays an angel.

The holiday film was released on Netflix on Nov. 22.

