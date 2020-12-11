Dolly Parton reveals she wears high heels while cooking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton revealed she “always wears” high heels in an interview with RuPaul for Marie Claire.

During the interview, the country legend discussed her spirituality, morning routine and her upcoming Christmas projects.

Parton said on a usual morning she cooks breakfast for her and her husband, all while wearing heels. RuPaul went on to ask the singer when is she not wearing heels?

“I always wear my high heels,” Parton said. “I have to stay ready -- street-ready, I always say.”

Parton said she likes to always keep her makeup on and her hair done.

“Like, when I’m in L.A.—I’ve told you about it—if it’s going to earthquake, if we get an earthquake, I’m not running out in the street looking like you look now. I have to be ambulance-ready at all times, if I get sick or something,” Parton said.

Parton said wearing heels while cooking is actually helpful to her because she’s short and the high heels help her reach the cabinets.

The singer said she enjoys being dolled up and only does it because she actually wants to.

“I always enjoy wearing the shoes too, and I just feel more like me. But I can come down, though. I’m comfortable in my own skin; I’m comfortable with my image. I dress for myself more than I do for somebody else,” she said.

