ETSU briefly locked down after escaped inmate reported near campus

By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee State University Campus was placed on a brief lockdown Friday morning.

According to a statement from the university, the lockdown was a precaution after an inmate escaped from Johnson City Medical Center. The shelter in place order was lifted at 10:30 a.m.

Officials said they do not believe the suspect to be armed.

According to ESTU, The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are searching for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone who sees someone matching the description should notify police.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

