Florida teen pleads guilty to murdering mother over grades, burying body behind church

A Florida teen pleaded guilty to charges of killing his mother during a fight over grades and then disposing of her body.
Gregory Ramos
Gregory Ramos(WTSP)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEBARY, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — A Florida teen pleaded guilty to charges of killing his mother during a fight over grades and then disposing of her body.

WTSP reports that Gregory Ramos, now 17, agreed to a plea agreement in exchange for a 45-year prison sentence.

Investigators said Ramos killed his mother in 2018, when he was 15, in their home in DeBary. Officials said he strangled 46-year-old Gail Cleavenger and then buried her body behind a church on November 2.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 22.

