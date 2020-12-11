Former Tennessee nurse sentenced for drug charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former nurse from Memphis has been sentenced to 29 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and dispense controlled substances, WMC reported.

Investigators said Kathryn Nikole Russell, 41, was an advanced practice registered nurse licensed by the State of Tennessee with a Drug Enforcement Administration number.

Investigators said between March and April of 2018, Russell issued prescriptions for Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Alprazolam, and Clonazepam at Dillon Russell Health Care Professionals, Inc. in Memphis. The prescriptions were outside the usual scope of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.

A judge sentenced Russell to 29 months in federal prison, along with three years of supervised release.

