Advertisement

Former Tennessee nurse sentenced for drug charges

A former nurse from Memphis has been sentenced to 29 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and dispense controlled substances.
(WCAX)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former nurse from Memphis has been sentenced to 29 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute and dispense controlled substances, WMC reported.

Investigators said Kathryn Nikole Russell, 41, was an advanced practice registered nurse licensed by the State of Tennessee with a Drug Enforcement Administration number.

Investigators said between March and April of 2018, Russell issued prescriptions for Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, Alprazolam, and Clonazepam at Dillon Russell Health Care Professionals, Inc. in Memphis. The prescriptions were outside the usual scope of professional practice and without a legitimate medical purpose.

A judge sentenced Russell to 29 months in federal prison, along with three years of supervised release.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
Knoxville
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
Good Samaritan covers $65,000 worth of layaway items at East Tennessee Walmart
TBI searching for missing and endangered 8-year-old
TBI: Franklin boy found safe, woman in custody
A former deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was terminated and arrested in connection...
Stalking accusations lead to arrest, termination of KCSO deputy

Latest News

Source: (North Carolina State Highway Patrol)
North Carolina toddler killed in hit-and-run after wandering from home, troopers say
Snow will cover some of the leafless trees in the Smoky Mountains on Monday
Cooling the next few days. Ben Cathey follows the rain
Staying mild Saturday with colder air following behind
Staying mild Saturday with colder air following behind
A new home for the holidays
Blount County family receives new home ahead of the holidays
Photo from Highway Homestead
Got a sweet tooth? This East Tennessee farmer makes rich caramels with goat’s milk!