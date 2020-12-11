Advertisement

Gatlinburg welcomes shop full of oddities

A new shop in the Glades community of Gatlinburg will give you some odd options for holiday shopping.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new shop in the Glades community of Gatlinburg will give you some odd options for holiday shopping.

The Fallen Desires Tattoo Shop & Oddities has opened in the arts and crafts community of Gatlinburg.

The handmade items inside the store will give you some different options or what the shops owner calls, oddities. From skulls, taxidermy, to candle caskets and even witch’s ornaments for good luck it’s all inside. The owner says they’re providing a place for artists to show off their work.

“We’re giving artists just a space to showcase their work and catch that alternative lifestyle kind of customer and just having that space for them,” said Marsena Martinez, Fallen Desires Tattoo Shop & Oddities Owner. “It’s important to me because growing up as an artist and just wanting to express myself as who I am and what I love. For me, art is my everyday life.”

There’s also a tattoo area inside the shop if you are looking for some personal art. Martinez says she’s bringing a unique tattoo style from Denver, CO. to the Smoky Mountains.

“It’s pretty cool for me, it’s a reality I didn’t even anticipate bringing out in 2020, but here we are and we’ve had a strong start,” she said.

You’ll find this store in The Glades Center in the heart of the arts and crafts area.

For more information visit the Facebook page here.

