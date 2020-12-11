Got a sweet tooth? This East Tennessee farmer makes rich caramels with goat’s milk!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for a present for someone with a sweet tooth? Farmer Cortney Black makes caramels with a special ingredient. She uses fresh goat’s milk to create a decadent flavor.

“I’ve got a customer who has created a lockbox for his caramels. They’re just a different flavor that you can’t get elsewhere,” she said.

She uses the milk she gets from her goats at her farm in East Knox County. It’s called Highway Homestead. She uses goat’s milk, cream, butter, honey, and her own vanilla extract. These simple and fresh ingredients make all of the difference.

She started making the caramels to keep the farm sustainable.

“Trying to support your local farmers and what they’re doing or what they’re making or selling is super important. Just to keep those local farmers and the food supply here,” said Black.

The money from what she sells goes back to the animals, their property, and her family.

When shopping this season, see if you can find items on your list from local farmers. She guarantees these caramels will be nothing like the ones you’ve had before.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.