Help name North Carolina aquarium’s new baby turtles

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is inviting the public to help name two baby loggerhead sea turtles currently in the aquarium’s care.

The public can vote for their favorite name on the aquarium’s website through January 1, WECT reported.

Staff members picked five names for the public to choose from: Crash, Kure, Kelp, Murtagh and Sylvester.

The winning names will be announced Jan 8.

