High school athletes allowed to wear religious headwear during competitions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee’s high school athletic association has voted to allow religious headwear during sporting competitions.

The move comes after a September incident in which a freshman at Nashville’s Valor College Prep was not allowed to participate in a volleyball match because she was wearing a hijab.

Previously, the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association had required participants who wanted to wear religious headwear during competition to seek permission first.

The group’s legislative council on Thursday unanimously approved an addition to its rules that states religious headwear is permitted as long as it is not “abrasive, hard, or dangerous” to players.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.