“Frosty told us he’d be back again someday and he will be this Saturday,” said CBS in a Tweet.

“Frosty the Snowman” will air on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 9 p.m. ET.

According to CBS, the movie will be followed by “Frosty Returns.”

