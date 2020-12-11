I-40 east re-open after crash near Sevierville exit 407
I-40 eastbound is closed near exit 407 in Sevier County after a rollover crash, according to TDOT.
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - I-40 eastbound was closed near exit 407 in Sevier County after a rollover crash, according to TDOT.
The crash happened Friday just before 10 a.m. and all lanes reopened around 12:30 p.m.
No information about any injuries or the cause of the crash were immediately released.
WVLT News is working to learn more details about the incident.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.