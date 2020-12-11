Advertisement

Indiana teacher dies from COVID-19 in ambulance before receiving test results

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:47 AM EST
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WVLT/WAVE) - A 37-year-old teacher in Indiana died just three days after being tested for COVID-19.

On November 15, Melinda Roellig died just days after developing a fever, WAVE reported.

The teacher’s mother said she found her daughter at home struggling to breathe. Roellig died in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, according to officials.

Roellig’s mother, a traveling nurse, said had she known how severe her daughter’s symptoms were, she would have taken her to the hospital sooner.

The woman’s family said Roellig continued to put off a visit to the hospital due to concerns about the cost.

Roellig had been tested three days before and died before she was able to receive her results.

According to a coroner’s report, Roellig’s cause of death was listed as COVID along with cardiomyopathy.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced Wednesday that all 92 counties in the state were in the red zone.

