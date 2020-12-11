Advertisement

Kansas teacher pretends to pass gas during Zoom lesson, students love it

There were a few seconds of stunned silence
After telling the kids to get out their books, the 3rd-grade teacher played a sound effect and...
After telling the kids to get out their books, the 3rd-grade teacher played a sound effect and pretended to be embarrassed during the Zoom call.(Source: AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (Gray News) – Sometimes you just have to let it rip.

Teacher Emma Ginder recently pranked her 3rd grader class by playing a fart noise during their afternoon lesson.

After telling the kids to get out their books, she played the sound effect and pretended to be embarrassed during the Zoom call.

There were a few seconds of stunned silence, then …

“What was that?” one boy asked amidst an avalanche of irresistible giggles. “I think she farted,” said another boy.

“Some days you just have to play a toot sound during class to lighten the mood. Way too good not to share,” Ginder said in a Facebook post. “Also, I apologize for having the maturity of an 8-year-old boy.”

Some days you just have to play a toot sound during class to lighten the mood. Way too good not to share. Also, I apologize for having the maturity of an 8 year old boy 🙃

Posted by Emma Ginder on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
Good Samaritan covers $65,000 worth of layaway items at East Tennessee Walmart
Photo by Terry Robinson. Used under creative commons license via flickr.com.
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
A former deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was terminated and arrested in connection...
Stalking accusations lead to arrest, termination of KCSO deputy
Authorities in Tennessee say the parents of a 13-year-old boy who fatally shot his younger...
Tennessee parents charged after boy fatally shoots younger cousin

Latest News

The victim reportedly fell 150 ft down a cliff. / (Knox County Rescue)
Rescue underway for injured hiker in Knox County
Snow will cover some of the leafless trees in the Smoky Mountains on Monday
Cooling the next few days. Ben Cathey follows the rain
Holiday travelers crowd the ticketing area of terminal one Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at MSP in...
Viral spread: Americans paying the price for Thanksgiving
Police said the details surrounding the man’s death are not clear yet, but it is being ruled a...
No foul play suspected after man found dead along I-40
While they look like a normal package, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the packages...
Deputies use bait packages to catch porch pirates in Texas