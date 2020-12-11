Knox County parents react as all schools shift to virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - News about absenteeism in Knox County Schools came just as all schools were shifting from in-person learning to virtual.

On Thursday, a discussion was lead by the KCS Disparities in Educational Outcomes Steering Committee, which discussed schooling amid the pandemic. According to school officials, attendance for all students averaged out at around 95 percent, KCS officials said around 40 percent of students have been “chronically absent” from school this year.

KCS defines “chronically absent” as a student who has missed more than ten percent of their school days. Beginning Monday, all KCS students will be learning virtually.

That’s leaving some parents feeling stressed, while others feel relieved.

One parent told WVLT News, “I think we’re better prepared now than as opposed to what was at the beginning of the semester.”

Another said they were glad that in-person learning lasted so long.

Parents who are worried about what they might do have options. The Boys & Girls Club announced all its Knox County locations would remain open.

Boys & Girls club locations in Knox County open at 7 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. with morning snack and lunch provided. Clubs will also be accepting new registration. Parents are asked to call 865-232-1117 for more information.

Find a full list of Boys & Girls club locations here.

