Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
WalletHub released its annual list of the country’s most “sinful” cities on Monday.
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, WalletHub released its annual list of the country’s “most sinful” cities nationwide.
According to the report, Knoxville sits at 27 on the list. It also ranked second under WalletHub’s “excess and vices” category.
WalletHub defined “excesses and vices” by:
- Share of Obese Adults
- Fast-Food Establishments per Capita
- Excessive Drinking
- DUI-Related Fatalities per Capita
- Share of Adult Smokers
- Share of Adult Coffee Drinkers
- Share of Population Using Marijuana
- Retail Opioid Prescriptions Dispensed per 100 Persons
- Drug Overdose Deaths
- Debt-to-Income Ratio
As you might have guessed, Las Vegas, yet again, took the top spot. But, as the site says, “Las Vegas isn’t the only “Sin City” in America.”
Knoxville wasn’t the list’s only Tennessee city. Memphis, at no. 16, and Nashville, at no. 53, landed on it as well.
Read the full report here.
