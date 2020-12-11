Advertisement

Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says

WalletHub released its annual list of the country’s most “sinful” cities on Monday.
Photo by Terry Robinson. Used under creative commons license via flickr.com.
Photo by Terry Robinson. Used under creative commons license via flickr.com.(WVLT)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, WalletHub released its annual list of the country’s “most sinful” cities nationwide.

According to the report, Knoxville sits at 27 on the list. It also ranked second under WalletHub’s “excess and vices” category.

WalletHub defined “excesses and vices” by:

  • Share of Obese Adults
  • Fast-Food Establishments per Capita
  • Excessive Drinking
  • DUI-Related Fatalities per Capita
  • Share of Adult Smokers
  • Share of Adult Coffee Drinkers
  • Share of Population Using Marijuana
  • Retail Opioid Prescriptions Dispensed per 100 Persons
  • Drug Overdose Deaths
  • Debt-to-Income Ratio

As you might have guessed, Las Vegas, yet again, took the top spot. But, as the site says, “Las Vegas isn’t the only “Sin City” in America.”

Source: WalletHub

Knoxville wasn’t the list’s only Tennessee city. Memphis, at no. 16, and Nashville, at no. 53, landed on it as well.

Read the full report here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
ISS flies over East Tennesse
What’s that in the sky? International Space Station flies over East Tenn.
MEDIC Blood Truck burned in I-40 fire
MEDIC truck a ‘total loss’ after I-40 fire
Have you seen this suspect? Call KPD.
KPD searching for suspect accused of speaking inappropriately to underage girl
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

The family says they’ve always celebrated the holidays in big fashion dating back to previous...
Sweetwater family brings holiday cheer to communty
FILE PHOTO
High school athletes allowed to wear religious headwear during competitions
Knoxville Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie released the final draft of a city resolution that asks the...
Proposal asks Knoxville to formally recognize racial inequality
TBI searching for missing and endangered 8-year-old
TBI: Franklin boy found safe, woman in custody