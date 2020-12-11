Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, WalletHub released its annual list of the country’s “most sinful” cities nationwide.

According to the report, Knoxville sits at 27 on the list. It also ranked second under WalletHub’s “excess and vices” category.

WalletHub defined “excesses and vices” by:

Share of Obese Adults

Fast-Food Establishments per Capita

Excessive Drinking

DUI-Related Fatalities per Capita

Share of Adult Smokers

Share of Adult Coffee Drinkers

Share of Population Using Marijuana

Retail Opioid Prescriptions Dispensed per 100 Persons

Drug Overdose Deaths

Debt-to-Income Ratio

As you might have guessed, Las Vegas, yet again, took the top spot. But, as the site says, “Las Vegas isn’t the only “Sin City” in America.”

Knoxville wasn’t the list’s only Tennessee city. Memphis, at no. 16, and Nashville, at no. 53, landed on it as well.

Read the full report here.

