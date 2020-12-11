Advertisement

Lawmaker may need ventilator after contracting virus

Byrd, 63, was hospitalized over the weekend due to complications from the virus.
David Byrd
David Byrd(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee lawmaker hospitalized with COVID-19 warned Thursday that he might have to go on a ventilator due to his low oxygen levels as he battles the virus.

“I really need a miracle today!! My doctor said if my oxygen level doesn’t improve then he has no choice but to put me on a ventilator,” Rep. David Byrd of Waynesboro said in a Facebook post.

Byrd, 63, was hospitalized over the weekend due to complications from the virus. He was flown by helicopter from Wayne County Hospital to Saint Thomas in Nashville.

Byrd attended the House GOP caucus meeting on Nov. 24 when the nearly 70-member group reelected legislative leaders. He also participated in a House GOP overnight retreat the weekend prior.

Byrd is the second Tennessee lawmaker to be hospitalized due to the virus. To date, 30 legislative staffers or lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 since May, according to Connie Ridley, director of legislative administration.

