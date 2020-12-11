Advertisement

Lost painting worth more than a quarter-million dollars found by dumpster

A surrealist painting worth more than a quarter-million dollars that was forgotten by a businessman at a German airport has been recovered from a nearby recycling dumpster, police said Thursday.
In this photo released by the police department in Duesseldorf on Thursday Dec. 10, 2020,...
In this photo released by the police department in Duesseldorf on Thursday Dec. 10, 2020, showing Chief Detective Michael Dietz holding a painting from French artist Yves Tanguy. A businessman, whose identity was not given, boarded a flight from Duesseldorf to Tel Aviv on Nov. 27, but forgot the painting by French surrealist Yves Tanguy, which was wrapped in cardboard, on the check-in counter. By the time he landed in Israel and contacted Duesseldorf police, the 280,000 Euro, (dollar 340,000), oeuvre had disappeared but was later found at a nearby paper dumpster, Duesseldorf police said. (Polizei Duesseldorf via AP)(Polizei Duesseldorf | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERLIN (AP) -A surrealist painting worth more than a quarter-million dollars that was forgotten by a businessman at a German airport has been recovered from a nearby recycling dumpster, police said Thursday.

The businessman whose identity was not given, accidentally left behind the painting by French surrealist Yves Tanguy at a check-in counter as he boarded a flight from Dusseldorf to Tel Aviv on Nov. 27.

According to officials, by the time he landed in Israel and contacted Dusseldorf police, the $340,000 oeuvre had disappeared.

Despite multiple emails with details about the 16x24-inch painting, authorities could not locate the artwork, police spokesman Andre Hartwig said.

It was only after the businessman’s nephew traveled to the airport from neighboring Belgium and talked with police directly with more information that an inspector was able to trace the painting to a paper recycling dumpster used by the airport’s cleaning company.

“This was definitely one of our happiest stories this year,” said Hartwig. “It was real detective work.”

Copyright 2020 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
Good Samaritan covers $65,000 worth of layaway items at East Tennessee Walmart
Photo by Terry Robinson. Used under creative commons license via flickr.com.
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
A former deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was terminated and arrested in connection...
Stalking accusations lead to arrest, termination of KCSO deputy
Authorities in Tennessee say the parents of a 13-year-old boy who fatally shot his younger...
Tennessee parents charged after boy fatally shoots younger cousin

Latest News

UT fraternity suspended
UT fraternity suspended after ‘repeated hazing and alcohol violations’
Frosty the Snowman airing on CBS.
Holiday classic, Frosty the Snowman airing on WVLT Saturday
Oddity shop opens in Gatlinburg
Gatlinburg welcomes shop full of oddities
Photo by Terry Robinson. Used under creative commons license via flickr.com.
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says