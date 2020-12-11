(CNN) - McDonald’s is giving away free food during the holidays with its new meal deal, CNN reported.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 14 through Dec. 24, the chain is giving away fictional Christmas characters’ favorite foods... or at least foods McDonald’s thinks they would love.

Those taking advantage of the meal deal must make a $1 minimum purchase and place the order through the McDonald’s app.

CNN reported, the promotion will feature a different menu each day, beginning with a double cheeseburger in honor of the Griswold family from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” a McDouble for John McClane from “Die Hard,” medium fries for Rudolph, coffee for Scrooge and a McCafe item for Frank Costanza from “Seinfeld.”

On Christmas Eve, McDonald’s is giving away free chocolate chip cookies without the $1 minimum purchase.

