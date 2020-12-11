Mt. Juliet 7-year-old killed in 2019 to be honored during Christmas parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Mt. Juliet community will honor a young child who died in 2019 during this year’s Christmas parade.

During the 2019 Christmas parade, Rowan Frensley was killed after he fell off a trailer and was struck by the tires.

Now the child’s story will be told at every Mt. Juliet Christmas parade, the child’s family told WTVF. Each year, the winner of the best float in the parade will receive the “Rowan Ace Frensley Award.”

A toy drive will also be held in the child’s name to benefit kids in need. Rowan’s Toy Drive will be held at the Rutland Place Senior Living in Mt. Juliet on December 17 from 4 to 6 p.m.

