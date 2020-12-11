Nice again today, Heather Haley tracking weekend showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday is another great day to get outside! We have increasing clouds, but showers move in Saturday and then more rain late Sunday will change to some snowfall to start next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is clear, so we have areas of fog again. Limited visibility is possible, peaking at sunrise and then slowly evaporating within a couple of hours of the sun being up. Temperatures are starting the day in the mid 30s.

Clouds are increasing today, but it’s still another warmer one that’s 10 degrees above average. We’re topping out in the 60s, with Knoxville around 63 degrees. There’s a light breeze, and a few more afternoon clouds. A mostly cloudy evening means we hang on to that warmth and stick with a mild evening.

Tonight is mostly cloudy, with spotty showers moving in at times. The low will only be around 45 degrees by Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday Vols play in Nashville, at Vanderbilt (WVLT)

Rain is moving west to east across Tennessee Saturday, so the best chances for rain in Nashville are actually midday. That means a stray leftover shower is possible for kickoff in your “I’m All Vol” forecast, but really the winds stick around for the game.

In our area, scattered showers pick up mid to late morning and last into the early to mid afternoon. This goes from scattered to spotty mid to late afternoon, as it moves east. We’re peaking at a 40% coverage of light to moderate showers, and an isolated heavier downpour. The high will be around 58 degrees. Mostly collect closer to a tenth of an inch of rain Saturday, with an isolated quarter of an inch.

Sunday comes with a lull in the rain and some breaks in the clouds. It’s also cooler, well actually back to “normal”, in the low 50s.

Rain moves in again late Sunday evening. We’ll have a much better coverage overnight in rainfall, then a chance to some wintry mix to snow in the higher elevations by morning and on into Monday. That puts us in the low 40s Monday!

We’re tracking another round of rain and some snowfall potential for the middle of next week. Stick with WVLT News for the latest on our local forecast!

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.