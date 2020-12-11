North Carolina toddler killed in hit-and-run after wandering from home, troopers say

WILKESBORO, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old boy believed to have wandered from his home was killed in an apparent hit-and-run.

The Charlotte Observer reports the patrol says in an email that family members found the toddler on the roadside in Wilkes County on Thursday.

The patrol said the child had been left at home with two other children while a parent went to a neighboring house.

A relative took the toddler to the Traphill Volunteer Fire Department for aid before he was taken to Wilkes Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

