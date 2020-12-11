Proposal asks Knoxville to formally recognize racial inequality

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A resolution that asks the community to acknowledge racial injustice and offers a promise to work towards a more equal future will soon go before the Knoxville City Council.

Knoxville Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie released the final draft of that resolution to WVLT News on Thursday night, ahead of next week’s city council meeting. It seeks to formally recognize racial inequality against the city’s Black community and the city’s past complicity in slavery, racial intolerance and continued inequity.

The resolution states, “City Council recognizes that in order to begin healing and restoration in our African American community, we must acknowledge the hurt in our history inflicted on African Americans; therefore, City Council acknowledges the history of racial injustice and disenfranchisement toward African Americans in our City.”

It also states, “City Council acknowledges in 1959 through the federal program known as Urban Renewal, Black communities, Black businesses, religious and education institutions were demolished to allow for expanded public infrastructure to support the downtown city sector...the tremendous losses included over one-hundred Black businesses, fifteen churches, and the displacement of more than 2500 people; and most importantly the loss of community, security and the opportunity to thrive.”

Urban renewal projects popped up across America in the late 1950s, according to ABC News. In an interview with ABC on urban renewal in Asheville, North Carolina, Dwight Mullen, Ph.D., a political science professor emeritus at the University of North Carolina at Asheville, said the urban renewal program was meant to assist in the growth of African American communities, but “the actual outcome of urban renewal, that was another story.”

And, according to National Geographic and recent analysis by the University of Richmond, “urban renewal projects displaced more than 300,000 people between 1955 and 1966, and the burden fell disproportionately on people of color.”

The University of Richmond’s analysis adds that, by the late 1960s, an estimated 1,876 families had been displaced by urban renewal projects in Knoxville, and 65% percent of those were families of color.

A map shows urban renewal project developments in Knoxville in the 1950s. (University of Richmond)

The resolution put forth by McKenzie states that urban renewal impacted a community already dealing with the fallout of Knoxville’s “Red Summer.” The Red Summer refers to the Race Riots of 1919 in Knoxville when Maurice Franklin Mays, a 35-year-old Black man, was wrongly convicted in the murder of a 27-year-old white woman the summer of that year.

The proposal is not just about the acknowledgment, McKenzie also seeks to form an African American Equity Restoration Task Force, which will be made up of “business, community, financial, educational, faith, healthcare, youth and city leaders” with the intent to identify solutions to the disparity within the African American community. The proposal asks for a $100 million commitment from the council. McKenzie said the funds would be secured in multiple ways, including state and federal grants and private investments, “which potentially could satisfy the majority of the financial investment” with assistance from the city.

Knoxville is not the first city to grapple with the question of gestures to acknowledge past crimes, as in the case of slavery. Most recently, according to CNN, Asheville put on hold a vote on how to allocate $1 million in community reparations to Black residents.

