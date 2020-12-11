Advertisement

Report: Massive Amazon warehouse could be built in Alcoa

An Amazon distribution center could be coming to Alcoa, according to a report from the Daily Times.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Amazon distribution center could be coming to Alcoa, according to a report from the Daily Times.

The Times found records that show a contract was signed on November 18 between HW Investor III LP and Amazon.com Services LLC for engineering design services on something called “Project Pearl.”

The project proposal includes a warehouse that would be built near the intersection of Alcoa Highway and Pellissippi Parkway where Pine Lakes Golf Course was.

According to public records obtained by the Daily Times, the warehouse would sit on a 634,812-square-footpad.

A Tennessee Department of Transportation agreement shows the warehouse would cost $187.5 million to build and generate an annual payroll of $23.4 million.

TDOT would have to pay almost $13 million in road work costs to support the warehouse due to the city’s need to improve the surrounding infrastructure.

Documents show the project is slated to be completed by May 2022.

Although the agreement shows that Amazon would be the company to move into the warehouse if built, it does not confirm Amazon’s commitment to the project, said the Daily Times report.

Alcoa City Manager Mark Johnson said an official decision from Amazon may come before 2021 but said “no comment” when asked about the project by the newspaper on Tuesday.

Read the original report from The Daily Times here.

