KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Rescue said crews are responding to an injured hiker Friday afternoon.

According to KCR, the hiker was injured on House Mountain around 3:30 p.m.

Knox County Rescue responding to injured hiker on House Mountain. Please stay clear of the area. — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) December 11, 2020

Officials ask residents to keep clear of the area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.