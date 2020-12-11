Second Harvest Food Bank receives a record $2M in donations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee announced the 10th annual Double Your Donation Day brought in $2,098,874.39 in donations.

The food bank received $500,000 in matching gifts from sponsors and anonymous donors ahead of the Double Your Donation Day. Sponsors offered another $500,000 match which allowed all donations up to $1,000,000 to be doubled. The East Tennessee community donated more than $1 million.

“In a year so heartbreaking and devastating as a whole, this year’s Double Your Donation Day will forever be remembered as a bright light of HOPE and overcoming,” said Second Harvest’s Executive Director, Elaine Streno. Streno continued, “Because of DYD (Double Your Donation), more than six million meals will land on the plates of your neighbors facing hunger in the 18 counties Second Harvest serves.”

Due to the pandemic, the food bank was in critical need of donations as more families than ever face hunger. The number of people facing hunger has increased by nearly 30% in less than a year. Between March and November, Second Harvest distributed one million pounds of food.

The donations will allow Second Harvest to restock the shelves for the start of 2021 and continue to support the community,

