Sevier Co. Toys for Tots gearing up for distribution day

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Toys for Tots in Sevier County is sorting through thousands of toys as they ready for distribution day.

Brenda Russell has been involved with Toys for Tots for nearly 20 years. She says she wants to make sure any child who needs a toy, gets it.

“Lord’s blessed us this year, we’ve got quite a bit,” said Russell. “We put boxes in all the schools, and a lot of businesses that donate to us, let us put boxes in their businesses here.”

Russell estimates the Marine Corp League has collected nearly 8,000 toys for this year’s distribution. She plans to help nearly 1500 children in Sevier, Cocke & Jefferson Counties.

“I don’t want to cry, it means a lot to us to get people, you know when we were growing up we didn’t have a whole lot. That’s why I like to do this cause I like to see them get toys,” said Russell. “After the distribution and stuff, I’ll still be giving toys out till Christmas. As long as I have a toy in here and somebody needs it I’m going to give it to them.”

The main distribution is Saturday, December 19th. She’s got a week to get it all sorted, but she says, if you missed the sign up, don’t worry.

“We’re just having people to drive up, they can come around 1 or 1:30,” she said.

The distribution will be at 1448 Winfield Dunn Parkway, Sevierville, TN.

Toys for tots says their biggest challenge this year wasn’t getting the toys, but where to distribute them. They didn’t find a distribution hub until a few weeks ago. They hope someone will step up and help find space for next year.

