Shoppers find blood outside Lenoir City Walmart after accidental shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Shoppers reported finding blood outside a Lenoir City Walmart, after a man accidentally shot himself in the leg Thursday evening, according to dispatchers.

Lenoir City Dispatch told WVLT News officers were sent to the Walmart Parking lot located at 911 Highway 321 N in Lenoir City Thursday for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound, who told officers he had shot himself in the leg.

No immediate information about the man’s condition was available.

This is a developing story.

