Starbucks to instate $15 minimum wage across U.S. stores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Starbucks announced over the next “two to three years” it plans to pay all U.S. workers a $15 minimum wage.

According to Starbucks, more than 30 percent of its U.S. workers are currently at or above $15 per hour.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson made the statement in a letter to Congress. The letter, titled “Supporting Americans in unprecedented times,” also called on leaders “to take immediate bipartisan action to pass new COVID relief legislation” and for government, business, and community leaders to work together on solutions.

In the letter, Johnson shared the efforts Starbucks has made to support workers throughout the pandemic, including issuing catastrophe pay and giving workers a 10 percent pay increase.

This year, Starbucks workers called on the company to raise its minimum wage with more than 10,000 signatures on an online petition.

