Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Nashville nurse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department announced the suspect accused in the killing of a Nashville nurse has been arrested.

According to MNPD, 21-year-old Devaunte L. Hill was taken into custody by SWAT team members Friday morning. Hill was found around 6:15 a.m. in his East Nashville apartment.

Hill faces charges of criminal homicide. Police said he and the victim Caitlyn Kaufman did not know each other.

Kaufman was traveling on Interstate 440 on her way to work at Saint Thomas West Hospital when she was shot and killed.

Police said her vehicle was found stopped on the shoulder between the Hillsboro Road and West End exits on I-440. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe she was killed between 6:05 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. when at least six shots were fired into her vehicle.

BREAKING: Devaunte L. Hill, 21, is in custody for the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman. MNPD SWAT members arrested him at 6:15 a.m. at his East Nashville apartment. He is being charged with criminal homicide. pic.twitter.com/lJ6LMHy8v7 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 11, 2020

