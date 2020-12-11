Advertisement

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Nashville nurse

Police said he and the victim Caitlyn Kaufman did not know each other.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department announced the suspect accused in the killing of a Nashville nurse has been arrested.

According to MNPD, 21-year-old Devaunte L. Hill was taken into custody by SWAT team members Friday morning. Hill was found around 6:15 a.m. in his East Nashville apartment.

Hill faces charges of criminal homicide. Police said he and the victim Caitlyn Kaufman did not know each other.

Kaufman was traveling on Interstate 440 on her way to work at Saint Thomas West Hospital when she was shot and killed.

Police said her vehicle was found stopped on the shoulder between the Hillsboro Road and West End exits on I-440. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe she was killed between 6:05 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. when at least six shots were fired into her vehicle.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
Good Samaritan covers $65,000 worth of layaway items at East Tennessee Walmart
Photo by Terry Robinson. Used under creative commons license via flickr.com.
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
A former deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was terminated and arrested in connection...
Stalking accusations lead to arrest, termination of KCSO deputy
Authorities in Tennessee say the parents of a 13-year-old boy who fatally shot his younger...
Tennessee parents charged after boy fatally shoots younger cousin

Latest News

Tennessee basketball game
Vols make schedule changes, add game against Saint Joseph’s
Holiday pairings at McDonalds
McDonald’s is giving away free food during the holidays
Wiring stolen from East Knox Park.
$20,000 worth of damage done to East Knox Park ball fields
Way up high at Ober Gatlinburg
Ski season opens at Ober Gatlinburg
The donations will allow Second Harvest to restock the shelves for the start of 2021 and...
Second Harvest Food Bank receives a record $2M in donations