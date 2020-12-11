Advertisement

Sweetwater family brings holiday cheer to communty

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In Sweetwater, Tennessee one home shines bright with a little extra holiday cheer.

Douglas and Karen Denison have been going all out decorating their home on North Price Street for the last seven years. The whole process takes about a month to do, but includes over 45 inflatables and more than 10,000 lights to celebrate Christmas.

It’s been a huge hit in the Sweetwater community. So much so, that nearly 100 cars come every night to see the spectacle.

What’s the story behind the lights?? @SamLutherTV gives us a closer look at this Sweetwater home and its elaborate Christmas light display

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Karen said, “for three weeks before they were ready I was getting phone calls from people asking when do the lights come up.”

Out of all of the decorations, Douglas said a few stick out from the rest. A handmade Ferris wheel, which uses a device that normally spins a Christmas tree, and a swing that uses an old fan are some of the big points of pride in this year’s decorations.

As for the motivation? The family says they’ve always celebrated the holidays in big fashion dating back to previous generations. The Denisons say they also love to see the cheer it brings to kids and the neighborhood each year.

