TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for missing 8-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing 8-year-old Thursday night.

According to the TBI, 8-year-old Paul Lyle Sykes of Franklin was last seen on December 10 around 11:45 a.m.

The child is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes. He is around 4-feet-five-inches tall and weighs 75 pounds.

Paul may be in company of Bethany Triplett, 39. She has blonde hair, green eyes. Stands 5’8”, 130 lbs. Triplett has warrant for Custodial Interference. pic.twitter.com/G4zYsfmZvX — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 11, 2020

Authorities believe Paul is with Bethany Triplett, 39, who has warrants out for her arrest for Custodial Interference.

Triplett is described as having blonde hair, green eyes and is around five-feet-eight-inches tall. She weighs around 130 pounds.

“Paul Lyle Sykes and Bethany Triplett may be in black Toyota Avalon, TN tag 7W6 3D7. Call Franklin PD at 615-794-2513 if you see them. Or, 1-800-TBI-FIND,” the TBI said in a tweet.

