Tennessee topples Furman 90-53

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A career day from junior Rae Burrell, who finished with 26 points and seven assists, fueled a 90-53 Lady Vols’ win over Furman in Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday night.

Tennessee (3-1) shot a sizzling 54.8 percent from the floor, including an impressive 58.3 percent from behind the arc. Redshirt junior Jordan Walker was also in double digits for the Lady Vols with 14 points and three rebounds. Furman (1-3) was led by Tierra Hodges, who had 17 points and seven rebounds. Tate Rodgers and Sydney James each pitched in 11.

Jordan Walker started out hot, knocking down a 3-pointer to score the first points of the game and give Tennessee a lead it never relinquished.

Rennia Davis , Burrell, Marta Suárez, Tamari Key & Jordan Horston also got in on the scoring early, propelling UT to a 20-6 lead by the media break. Coming out of the timeout the Lady Vols picked up where they left off with Key scoring back-to-back layups to extend Tennessee’s streak of unanswered points to 12 before Jarya Outten scored for Furman, sparking an 8-0 run by the Paladins to close out the quarter with a UT lead of 24-14. Furman continued its streak, starting the second period with a Celena Taborn layup, but Destiny Salary moved UT’s lead back to double digits on the following possession with a layup. Burrell heated up just over three minutes into the quarter, hitting a 3-pointer, assisting a Walker layup and managing a steal and a score on subsequent possessions, boosting UT’s lead to 39-20 by the 5:43 mark. Burrell would hit two more treys and a jumper before the end of the half, helping fuel a halftime score of 52-33.

The Paladins came out swinging in the second half with Walters and Hodges combining for five quick points while holding the Lady Vols scoreless for nearly two minutes. Horston broke the slump, driving through the lane to hit a layup, and Jessie Rennie followed it up with a layup of her own to put the score at 56-40 by the 7:11 mark. But Hodges continued to find success offensively, scoring 10 straight Furman points to whittle the deficit to 11 with 5:36 left in the quarter. Davis hit a layup with 5:31 on the clock, setting off a 12-1 UT run capped off by two more Burrell treys that put the Lady Vols up 69-47 with under a minute to play in the quarter. Sydney James converted on two free throws for the Paladins in the final seconds to send the game into the final stanza with Tennessee up by 20. The teams traded 3-pointers to start the fourth, but that would be the last field goal Furman would hit, as Tennessee launched into an 18-0 run with five different Lady Vols contributing to close out the game and take a 90-53 victory.

Up Next: The Lady Vols hit the road, facing No. 23 Texas at 5 p.m. Sunday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

Have A Day, Rae: Junior Rae Burrell poured in a career-high 26 points, including a 6-of-7 mark from behind the arc, all while dishing out a career-high-tying seven assists. Dating back to last season, Rae is averaging 14.8 ppg. through 13 career starts.

From Downtown: Tennessee combined for 14 treys against Furman, ranking fourth all-time for the most 3-pointers made in a single game by a Lady Vol team. It’s the highest number of made threes since the 2010-2011 season, and six more than the highest total of made 3-pointers in any game during the 2019-20 season.

McCoy Making Moves: Jaiden McCoy was a perfect 3-of-3 from behind arc, notching a career-high nine points.

Big-Time Bench Points: Tennessee’s bench poured in 33 points against Furman, outscoring the Paladins, 33-14. Through four games UT’s bench is averaging 27.5 ppg. and has outscored opponents, 110-41.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.