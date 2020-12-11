Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary lanes closure on Kingston Pike to fill manholes

The closure will be in place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced an upcoming lane closure on Kingston Pike.

On Monday, December 14, TDOT crews will apply asphalt to fill gaps around manholes on Kingston Pike between I-140 and South Peters Road. The work will require temporary lane closures throughout the day.

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution in the area as workers will be present along the roads.

