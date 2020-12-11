Advertisement

Trump returns to court in Wisconsin as time running out

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign was returning to a Wisconsin court on Friday to argue for the state’s election results to be overturned, with the Electoral College vote just three days away and a skeptical federal judge nearing a ruling on a similar case.

Trump was pushing to overturn Joe Biden’s narrow win in Wisconsin with both a state and federal lawsuit in courts there and as part of a broader lawsuit filed with the U.S. Supreme Court by the Texas attorney general. Trump’s attorneys have pushed for swift resolution given that Biden electors in Wisconsin and across the country are to cast their votes on Monday.

Trump and his allies have suffered a string of defeats both in Wisconsin and across the country as they’ve put forward lawsuits that rely on unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud and election abuse. A Trump-appointed federal judge in Wisconsin said Thursday that the president’s lawsuit was “incredible,” “bizarre” and “very odd,” and asking to overturn the results would be “the most remarkable ruling in the history of this court or the federal judiciary.”

U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig promised to issue his ruling as soon as Friday.

Meanwhile, in state court Trump’s attorneys were arguing on Friday for the disqualification of more than 221,000 ballots cast in Milwaukee and Dane counties. Those are Wisconsin’s two most heavily Democratic counties and the only ones where Trump sought a recount. He is not challenging any ballots cast in counties he won.

Biden won the state by nearly 21,000 votes, a margin of 0.6%.

Trump wants to disqualify absentee ballots cast early and in-person, saying there wasn’t a proper written request made for the ballots; absentee ballots cast by people who claimed “indefinitely confined” status; absentee ballots collected by poll workers at Madison parks; and absentee ballots where clerks filled in missing information on ballot envelopes.

Attorneys for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the state’s bipartisan elections commission have called Trump’s claims ludicrous, without evidence, filed too late and an attempt to disenfranchise the state’s 3.3 million voters.

If Trump loses in state court, he can seek an appeal before the conservative-controlled Wisconsin Supreme Court. That court previously refused to hear his case before it went through the lower courts. A majority of justices have also openly questioned whether disqualifying the ballots as Trump is seeking would be appropriate.

Also on Friday, Republican-controlled committees in the state Legislature were holding an invite-only public hearing to accept testimony about the election. Republicans asked mainly conservative partisans to speak, including a Milwaukee talk radio host, but not the state’s top elections official or the head of elections in the city or county of Milwaukee.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
Good Samaritan covers $65,000 worth of layaway items at East Tennessee Walmart
Authorities in Tennessee say the parents of a 13-year-old boy who fatally shot his younger...
Tennessee parents charged after boy fatally shoots younger cousin
A former deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office was terminated and arrested in connection...
Stalking accusations lead to arrest, termination of KCSO deputy
He was said to be a hero in and out of uniform.
Surprise vigil gives Seymour family friendly farewell

Latest News

COVID-19 Cumulative Case Counts per Day, including Growth Rate
Knox County reports nearly 20 COVID deaths since Monday
FILE - In this July 9, 2020 file photo the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier makes its...
Navy searching for sailor possibly overboard off California
Toys for Tots offers gifts to millions of children each holiday season. But this year,...
Toys for Tots seeking gifts, donations amid tough economic times
The Constitution gives the electors the power to choose the president, and when all the votes...
EXPLAINER: What’s in store when the Electoral College meets
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for the start of...
Another delay expected in Harvey Weinstein extradition