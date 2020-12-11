Advertisement

UT fraternity suspended after ‘repeated hazing and alcohol violations’

The University of Tennessee said Kappa Alpha Order has been suspended.
The University of Tennessee campus
The University of Tennessee campus(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee said Kappa Alpha Order has been suspended.

A UT spokesperson said the Pi Chapter is suspended until 2024 because of “repeated hazing and alcohol violations.”

Records on the university’s Office of Sorority & Fraternity Life website shows multiple violations filed against KA between 2016 and 2020. The violations include harm to others, hazing, alcohol possession on campus, providing alcohol to minors and violating university policy.

“Working closely with Kappa Alpha’s national organization, we made the necessary decision to suspend the Pi chapter. Hazing and misconduct have no place in fraternity or sorority life at the University of Tennessee, and we will continue to uphold our commitment to create a positive, healthy culture for our students,” said Vice Chancellor for Student Life Frank Cuevas.

According to a release, Kappa Alpha was founded at UT in 1883 and is the fifth oldest chapter on campus. There are 155 current members.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

