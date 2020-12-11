Advertisement

Vols make schedule changes, add game against Saint Joseph’s

The schedule change opened up the Vols schedule for a home game against Saint Joseph’s on Monday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Tennessee basketball game
Tennessee basketball game(Rick Russo)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee basketball team has changed the dates of two games scheduled to take place this month.

The Vols game against Tennessee Tech has been moved from Dec. 19 to Friday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. The game will air on SEC Network+.

The team’s game against USC Upstate has been changed from Dec. 22 to Wednesday, December 23 at 5 p.m. This game will air on the SEC Network.

Ticket holders will receive communication via email as changes are made to Tennessee’s schedule throughout the season and should ensure that VolsTix@utk.edu is recognized by their email client as a “safe sender” so emails are not directed to a junk or spam folder.

