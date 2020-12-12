Advertisement

Beck Cultural Exchange Center announces release of children’s book

By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s Beck Cultural Exchange Center announced it will release a children’s book ahead of the holidays.

The non-profit in partnership with the Knoxville History Project will have its book titled “Ray’s and Fay’s Best Friends” available starting Tuesday, Dec. 15. The book is currently priced at $10, according to a release.

Beck released the following statement about the book:

“The Beck collection consists of thousands of objects documenting over two hundred years of Black history and culture. Contained within the archives was the original unbound text and illustrations for this children’s book (circa 1940s). Intended for beginning readers, the book is about healthy foods and friendships. The book includes a short profile on Ruth Cobb Brice, who writes under the pen name Rachel Jane McKinney, along with a special acknowledgment of George Washington Carver and his connection to Knoxville College. Brice makes a humorous reference to Carver in the book.”

A limited number of the books will be available for purchase at the Beck Center located at 1927 Dandridge Ave. from Tuesday, Dec. 15 through Friday, Dec. 18 from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

You can call the center at 865-524-8461 for more information.

