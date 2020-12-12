Burglars use stolen truck to crash into Memphis store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -Memphis police say three men drove a truck through a business on Highway 64 and took off with merchandise, WMC reported.

“It was extremely shocking. We’ve been broken into a few times, but not driving through the door,” Sound Waves employee Buddy Bell said.

Memphis police say the truck was stolen. There is a big piece of wood covering where the glass doors used to be. One can see glass outside where the doors used to be. Sound Waves is on Highway 64 near Appling. It happened on Monday, Dec. 7 just after 11 p.m.

WMC reported, a man who was cleaning up at a restaurant across from Sound Waves heard the noise the crash made, then saw the truck in the business and called 911.

“The person actually jumped out of the truck. There were two in It. And he ran straight toward one section of the store,” Bell said.

Bell says the suspects left the truck inside the business. Police say they got into a getaway car, a gray 4 door Infiniti that was waiting nearby.

“I want them to be caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Bell said.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.