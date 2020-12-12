Family healing from a devastating loss finds bright spot in Loudon County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The holiday spirit doesn’t find everyone at the first of December. Some have to go looking for it on their own.

Stephanie and her six-year-old son, Nicholas, are hoping for a happy holiday this year.

“It’s been a rough year for us. We lost my husband, his dad, a year ago Tuesday,” Stephanie said.

To brighten their dark past, they’re visiting Loudon County’s first Christmas in the Park.

“This is awesome. I hope this is the first annual of many anymore more,” Stephanie said.

They’re one of many families that enjoyed the sparkling lights at what looked like a playground at the North Pole.

There were hayrides for the curious and food, s‘mores for the hungry. Santa was also there, of course. The event was hosted by city and county leaders. They designed the show with everyone in mind, giving guests the option to drive through the lights.

Friday night was the last of the activities, but visitors can see the lights everyday from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. through the end of December.

It’s located at the Loudon Municipal Park off of Hwy 72 at 1470 Roberson Springs Road.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.