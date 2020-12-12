Florida Gators basketball player Keyontae Johnson in stable condition after collapsing on court

(WVLT) -University of Florida basketball player Keyontae Johnson was in critical but now stable condition after collapsing on the court during a game Saturday.

Johnson collapsed on the court after a timeout against the Florida State Seminoles, according to ESPNU broadcasters.

Florida teammates and coach Mike White huddled in prayer before the game resumed, according to game footage.

“Keyontae Johnson is in critical but stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial,” said Florida team spokesman Denver Parler in a Tweet.

Florida Gators men’s basketball tweeted, “Our thoughts are with Key. Love you, man.”

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl and the rest of the team prayed for Keyontae.

Johnson is the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year.

Florida State won the game 83-71.

