Grainger Co. Schools to continue virtual learning through next week

Grainger Co. students went virtual last week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and will remain virtual through December 18.
(Tennessee Comptroller’s Office)
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Grainger County Schools officials announced Friday night that all students would continue virtual learning through next week.

Grainger County students went virtual last week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and will remain virtual through December 18.

Grainger County Schools will be on a 100% virtual schedule next week (Dec. 14-18, 2020) just as we were this week. ...

Posted by Grainger County Schools- Official Site on Friday, December 11, 2020

“We desperately need to get our kids back in school, especially the students in the lower grades. Most of our students function much better being in a classroom with a teacher. However, I think we need to be virtual this next week and plan on bringing students back to school when we return on January 5th,” Director of Schools James Atkins said in a Facebook post.

