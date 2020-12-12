Heavy rain, cooler air to start the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An overall cooler, wetter week is on the way to East Tennessee.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered light showers will continue to taper off this evening along with the gusty winds. Look for temperatures to slide slowly through the 50s.

Rain chances will be wrapped up by midnight, leaving us with a blanket of clouds and some patchy fog. Lows will dip into the mid 40s.

After a gloomy start to Sunday, we’ll see the sunshine return for the afternoon. That should be enough to get highs back to near 60 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

By Sunday evening, a storm moving up from the Gulf Coast will bring the threat of locally heavy rainfall through Monday morning. Due to the track of this storm, it is looking a bit milder than forecast runs from earlier in the week. This means we’re not anticipating much in the way of snowfall for the higher elevations, but a quick inch couldn’t be ruled out across the highest peaks. For the rest of the area, heavy rain could slow the Monday morning drive into work. We could see anywhere from an inch to an inch and a half of rainfall before it moves up the East Coast.

Monday looks to dry out by lunchtime, but most of the area will remain cloudy. That’ll keep highs in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday will see a bit more sunshine, but we’ll stay just shy of 50 degrees.

The next storm system arrives late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Most of this will be a cold rain for Wednesday, but it may transition briefly to a light wintry mix across the higher terrain later that night. Highs Wednesday will be in the lower 40s.

As this storm moves on Thursday morning, a few light flurries will be possible as highs dip into the lower 40s.

Friday and Saturday will enjoy a bit more sunshine as highs inch closer to 50 degrees.

Heavy rain and cooler air kick off the new work week. (WVLT)

