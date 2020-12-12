Advertisement

Knox Co. Board of Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan tests positive for COVID-19

According to the health department, no other employees were close contacts of Buchanan.
Dr. Martha Buchanan
Dr. Martha Buchanan(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health announced Saturday that its Senior Director, Dr. Martha Buchanan has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Her symptoms are mild, and she is recovering at home. Dr. Buchanan sought a COVID-19 test after experiencing mild cold symptoms. Following public health guidelines, she began quarantining immediately to wait for her test result. She has now begun her isolation period,” a release from the health department reads.

According to the release, “Dr. Buchanan believes she likely contracted the virus from a close personal contact”.

After learning about her positive results, Dr. Buchanan began the quarantine and contact tracing processes.

According to the health department, no other employees were close contacts of Buchanan.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
Robert Brown (RIGHT) and Christopher Osteen (LEFT) were confirmed missing after an emergency...
Authorities searching for two escaped Tennessee inmates
MNPD SWAT members arrested Devaunte L. Hill, 21, at 6:15 a.m. at his East Nashville apartment.
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Nashville nurse
Amazon distribution center
Report: Massive Amazon warehouse could be built in Alcoa

Latest News

Mostly cloudy skies over Pigeon Forge Saturday morning.
Heavy rain, cooler air to start the week
Sisters not letting the pandemic stop their dream of opening a cookie store in West Knoxville
Knoxville sisters not letting the pandemic stop their dreams of opening a cookie store
14 men arrested in connection to human trafficking plot
Burglars use stolen truck to crash into store.
Burglars use stolen truck to crash into Memphis store
Get Sapphire holiday cocktails delivered to your door.
Knoxville bar delivering holiday cocktails to your door