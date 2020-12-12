Knox Co. Board of Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan tests positive for COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Health announced Saturday that its Senior Director, Dr. Martha Buchanan has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Her symptoms are mild, and she is recovering at home. Dr. Buchanan sought a COVID-19 test after experiencing mild cold symptoms. Following public health guidelines, she began quarantining immediately to wait for her test result. She has now begun her isolation period,” a release from the health department reads.

According to the release, “Dr. Buchanan believes she likely contracted the virus from a close personal contact”.

After learning about her positive results, Dr. Buchanan began the quarantine and contact tracing processes.

According to the health department, no other employees were close contacts of Buchanan.

