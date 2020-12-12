Knoxville bar delivering holiday cocktails to your door

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Sapphire’s Miracle on Gay Street is making sure even the grouchiest Grinch’s heart grows three sizes through its cocktail delivery service.

According to Sapphire, its ‘Miracle on Gay Street’ is a themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting.

The cocktail bar will now be delivering its holiday themed drinks to your door.

Sapphire’s Miracle on Gay Street began on Nov. 27 and will be open through Dec. 29.

To order your holiday themed cocktails visit the Toast Tab website here.

