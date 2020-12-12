Advertisement

Knoxville bar delivering holiday cocktails to your door

Sapphire’s Miracle on Gay Street will now be delivering holiday cheer to your street.
Get Sapphire holiday cocktails delivered to your door.
Get Sapphire holiday cocktails delivered to your door.(Miracle on Gay Street)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Sapphire’s Miracle on Gay Street is making sure even the grouchiest Grinch’s heart grows three sizes through its cocktail delivery service.

According to Sapphire, its ‘Miracle on Gay Street’ is a themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting.

The cocktail bar will now be delivering its holiday themed drinks to your door.

Sapphire’s Miracle on Gay Street began on Nov. 27 and will be open through Dec. 29.

To order your holiday themed cocktails visit the Toast Tab website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville
Knoxville among country’s most ‘sinful’ cities, report says
Mars and Earth are closest to each other in their orbits. That means Mars is at its brightest,...
Former Israeli Space Security Chief says aliens are real and President Trump knows about it
Robert Brown (RIGHT) and Christopher Osteen (LEFT) were confirmed missing after an emergency...
Authorities searching for two escaped Tennessee inmates
MNPD SWAT members arrested Devaunte L. Hill, 21, at 6:15 a.m. at his East Nashville apartment.
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Nashville nurse
Amazon distribution center
Report: Massive Amazon warehouse could be built in Alcoa

Latest News

Mostly cloudy skies over Pigeon Forge Saturday morning.
Heavy rain, cooler air to start the week
Sisters not letting the pandemic stop their dream of opening a cookie store in West Knoxville
Knoxville sisters not letting the pandemic stop their dreams of opening a cookie store
14 men arrested in connection to human trafficking plot
Burglars use stolen truck to crash into store.
Burglars use stolen truck to crash into Memphis store