Knoxville sisters not letting the pandemic stop their dreams of opening a cookie store

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A new cookie shop opened in Bearden and it’s already swarming with customers who want to see what’s inside the pink and white striped store.

Nicki Collett is one of the first people to buy cookies at Whimsy Cookie. They sell different types of cookies- gooey cookies, sugar cookies, cookie bites, Christmas cookies, cookie sandwiches, and even custom cookie cakes.

“I think that if the pandemic has taught us anything it’s that our community is so important and it’s really great to be able to come together over a sweet treat like cookies,” said Collett.

Sisters Kari Summers and Kristy Hawn run the shop. Kristy admits Kari is the more creative one. It’s been a dream of theirs to go into business together.

“I went to pharmacy school in Memphis where the original location is so I fell in love with the cookies when I was there Memphis and I would bring them home to them and then I saw on social media saw they were franchising,” said Kristy.

“It’s actually been in the works for over two years now so we’re just so excited to open and see people love the cookies and bring Whimsy to Knoxville. This is the fun part. The hard part is hopefully over,” said Kari.

They say there were times they weren’t sure their dream would come true, but with some support and hard work they carried on.

“This is our soft opening. It was really just word-of-mouth and thankfully we are getting so much support from our community and our family and friends so that’s our hope,” said Kari.

They want to become a staple in this community serving up little bites of whimsy for years to come.

