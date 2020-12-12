LIVE THREAD: Basketball Vols faces Cincinnati Bearcats Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols and Bearcats meeting for the 8th time overall. The Cats won last years meeting in Cincinnati winning 78-66.

First Half

The Vols are off to a slow start at Thompson-Boling Arena, 4 of 16 from the field, shooting just 25%. Bearcats lead 15-11 at the 11:07 mark of the first half. Tennessee is led in scoring so far by Victor Bailey Jr., who has 5 points.

At the media timeout with under 4 minutes to go in the half, it’s Tennessee jumping out in front thanks to 5 points by Santiago Vescovi, including one from beyond the arc. The Vols are outrebounding Cincy 20-16 and are a perfect 6-6 from the free throw line.UT leads 24-19 with 3:27 to go in the half.

After trailing early, the Vols rally to lead 30-24 at the half. UT led by freshman Keon Johnson who has seven points including a put back dunk just before the break. John Fulkerson, Santiago Vescovi and Victory bailey Jr. each have five points for the Vols, who enjoy their largest lead of the game.

Second Half

The second half is underway at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Bearcats have come storming out of the locker room with six quick points to tie the game at 30. Yves Pons would stop the bleeding with a jumper to give the Vols back the lead at 32-30. The team’s would exchange buckets with the Vols now leading 36-32 at the first media timeout of the half. Pons is now up to 6 points and Bailey 7 points in the game.

The Bearcats continue to claw their way through this game taking a 40-37 lead, but Tennessee answers to lead 41-40 at the under 12 minute media time out. Vols shooting 29 percent for the game.

Both teams having a difficult time scoring. Jeremiah Davenport has 14 points to lead the Bearcats who have pulled to within a point at 51-50 with under 8 minutes to go in the game.

David DeJulius would hit a deep three for the Cats giving Cincinnati a 53-51 lead with 6:12 to go. Vols answer right back to to tie the game on two John Fulkerson FT’s. Vols have been terrific from the line today connecting on 21 of 24 tries so far.

